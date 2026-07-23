Maharashtra Bandh today: Will schools, colleges, banks, offices remain shut? Key things to know

Mumbai:

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, on Thursday called for a Maharashtra Bandh in support of the CJP-led student movement and in protest against the police action against protesters. The shutdown started after 9 AM. The VBA alleges that the police have already issued notices to several of its leaders and activists and the party claims that police have been deployed outside the homes of many office-bearers, preventing them from stepping out.

Ambedkar, a lawyer, activist and politician, who is a two-time Lok Sabha MP and one-term Rajya Sabha MP is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India.

“In light of the brutal attack and lathi-charge on students protesting peacefully in Delhi, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi has called for a Maharashtra Bandh on July 23 in support of the students and in protest against the police brutality,” Prakash Ambedkar said.

The VBA is considered to have significant influence primarily in areas like Chembur, Ghatkopar, and Dharavi in ​​Mumbai, which have large Dalit populations. Additionally, the impact of the shutdown may be visible in parts of Sambhajinagar, Akola, and Nagpur. Prakash Ambedkar is scheduled to speak to the media about the shutdown after 9 AM from his residence, 'Rajgriha', in Dadar.

While the opposition has extended verbal support to the shutdown, there is no assurance regarding whether their workers will participate on the ground; consequently, the impact may be limited.

It should be noted that the bandh is a political protest and not an official government-declared shutdown. As of now, the Maharashtra government has not announced a public holiday or ordered the closure of educational institutions, government offices or commercial establishments.

Who has called the Maharashtra bandh?

The Maharashtra Bandh has been called by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He has appealed to opposition parties, student groups, labour unions and the public to join what it has described as a peaceful protest across Maharashtra.

Why has the bandh been called?

The bandh has been called to protest against the detention of students, activists and opposition leaders during demonstrations in Delhi over the alleged NEET examination irregularities.

The party also stated that the protest is aimed at expressing solidarity with students seeking greater transparency and accountability in the examination process.

Maharashtra Bandh: Will schools, colleges remain closed?

No. There is no official public holiday in Maharashtra on July 23 as the bandh is a political call and not a state-imposed shutdown. Schools, colleges, government offices and private businesses have not been directed by the government to remain closed.

Will trains, Metro and buses run?

Till now public transport services are expected to operate normally and Mumbai's suburban railway network, Metro services, state-run buses and airports are scheduled to run as usual. However, commuters may experience traffic disruption, road blockades or delays in some areas if protests take place.

What will remain open during Maharashtra Bandh?

Essential services will remain open as they are expected to continue without interruption. However, some shops, markets and commercial establishments may remain closed voluntarily in areas where the bandh receives support.

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