Attempt to derail train near Maharashtra's Mira Road station? Wooden boxes found on railway track, probe on

Mumbai:

In a suspected case of sabotage, wooden boxes were discovered on a railway track near Mira Road station in Maharashtra, prompting authorities to launch an investigation, police said on Friday. The boxes were found around 9 pm on Wednesday by a track inspection team on the Mumbai-bound fast line between Mira Road and Bhayandar stations.

An FIR has been registered by the Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP) against unidentified individuals under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — including 125(a) (acts endangering life or personal safety), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 329(3) (criminal and house trespass) — as well as Section 152 of the Indian Railways Act, which pertains to acts intended to endanger railway passenger safety.

According to the station master’s complaint, the placement of the wooden boxes appeared to be a deliberate attempt to cause a derailment or similar disruption that could threaten lives.

A senior GRP officer confirmed that the act is being treated as deliberate mischief or sabotage, and efforts are underway to identify the culprits.

The incident which prima facie looks like an attempt of sabotage, notably comes amid intensified search operations in the country in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that left 26 dead, most of whom were tourists.