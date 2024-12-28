Maharashtra ATS arrests 13 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally with forged Aadhaar cards

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police arrest those involved in the illegal migration of Bangladeshi nationals. (Representative image)

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals including six women for entering India illegally and staying without valid documents, an official said. The arrests were made during a special drive to crackdown on Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, initiated by the ATS, he added. It was found that the Bangladeshi nationals had forged their Aadhaar cards and other documents to live in the country.

"Accordingly, action was taken in the last 24 hours with the help of police in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Sholapur. We arrested seven men and six women. They have been booked in three cases under the Foreigners Act and other relevant laws. These Bangladeshi nationals had managed to get Indian documents like Aadhaar cards using forged documents," an ATS official said.

The accused were working at crusher machines in Bhokardan taluka. They were arrested from Anva and Kumbhari villages in a joint operation by ATS and local police. They had been staying illegally for the last two years, the police said.

10 Bangladeshi nationals held in Navi Mumbai

In another recent case, Navi Mumbai Police arrested ten Bangladeshi nationals including eight women and two men for staying illegally in India. The action followed the raids conducted by the crime branch's anti-human trafficking unit over the weekend in Vashi and Kharghar areas.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Bangladeshi men typically work as labourers while women work as domestic helpers. An official said the arrested Bangladeshi men and women have been residing in India illegally since 2023.

They failed to produce any proof of Indian citizenship or travel documents. "Some of them have been residing in India illegally for years," the official added.

A case has been registered at Kharghar police station under relevant sections of the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.

(With inputs from PTI)