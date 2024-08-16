Maharashtra assembly polls will be a fight to protect self-respect of state: Uddhav Thackeray at MVA meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray said he will back any candidate announced by Congress and NCP(SP) as MVA’s CM face.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday at the MVA meeting said that the Maharashtra assembly elections will be a fight to protect self-respect of the state. While addressing a gathering at the MVA meeting, he said that he will back any candidate announced by the Congress and the NCP(SP) as MVA’s CM face for the state’s upcoming assembly elections.

Rise above self-interest: Uddhav to MVA cadres

During the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi cadres to rise above self-interest for sake of protecting Maharashtra’s pride and respect.

Uddhav Thackeray also said, "Let's decide the CM face of Maha Vikas Aghadi, I will support it. Let Congress, NCP-SCP suggest their CM face, I will support it because we have to work for the betterment of Maharashtra and I want to give a reply to these '50 khokas' & 'gaddar' that people want us, not you."

Uddhav also said, "Let's discuss what you (Mahayuti) do and what we do (Maha Vikas Aghadi) for the country and state. They are not conducting Municipal Corporation elections and they have not yet decided the upcoming election dates (for State Assembly elections)."

Uddhav accuses Eknath Shinde of bowing before Delhi

Last week, Uddhav Thackeray accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of "bowing" before Delhi, and said the coming assembly elections are a fight against those who "hate" the state.

While addressing the party workers' gathering in Thane city, Shinde's bastion, he also accused the state government of "bribing" voters with the announcement of its flagship scheme Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana months ahead of the elections, due in October.

Women should take benefit of the scheme as it is their own money, but should not compromise on self-respect, the former chief minister added.

"They are bowing before Delhi," Thackeray said, attacking Shinde who heads the rival Shiv Sena, adding that the Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's struggle was about refusing to bow before Delhi. "The state assembly fight will be with the ones who hate Maharashtra," Thackeray added.

Uddhav claims assembly polls could be held in November

Uddhav Thackeray, in his speech, also claimed that the assembly elections could be held in November so that the ruling alliance gets maximum benefit of the Ladki Bahin scheme under which eligible women get Rs 1500 per month.

His party workers were his 'wagh-nakh', and he was not afraid of "Abdali", the former chief minister said. "My Sainiks (Sena workers) are my `wagh nakh', which is why I do not fear Abdali," Thackeray said.