Maharashtra Assembly passes 'Special Public Security Bill' to tackle urban Naxalism: Know all about it Opposition parties had raised objections on some aspects of the bill, including what they claimed was an expansive interpretation of the term "urban Naxal". The bill is yet to be tabled in the legislative council.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly passed the Special Public Security Bill through a voice vote on Thursday. The bill aims to curb unlawful activities linked to Left Wing extremist organisations, with a special focus on addressing the growing concerns around urban Naxalism. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as the state's Home Minister, introduced the bill in the lower house. He informed the assembly that the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill had already been reviewed and cleared with amendments by a joint select committee comprising members from both houses of the state legislature.

Opposition flags 'Urban Naxal' concerns

However, Opposition parties voiced strong concerns over the broad interpretation of terms like "urban Naxal", arguing that it could lead to the targeting of dissenters or civil society members. Despite these objections, the bill successfully cleared the lower house and is now awaiting to be tabled in the Legislative Council for further consideration.

The safety and security of the state and country were important, and to curb the activities of organisations which work against the country's democracy and the Constitution was the need of the hour, Fadnavis said. "There will be no abuse of power. It is a balanced piece of legislation, and more progressive than the law in force in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand," he said.

Public feedback considered in drafting

No member of the joint select committee sounded a dissenting note against the bill, the Chief Minister added. While tabling the bill, Fadnavis said more than 12,500 suggestions received from the public were taken into consideration while preparing its final draft. The bill includes provisions for an ‘Advisory Board’, which will be headed by a serving or retired high court judge, and have a retired district judge and a government pleader of the high court as its members.

Offences registered under the law will not be probed by an officer below the rank of deputy superintendent of police. The bill was reintroduced in the last winter session of the assembly and sent to the joint select committee.

