Haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach breaking point: Uddhav Thackeray on MVA seat-sharing talks

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid an impasse over seat-sharing among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray today (October 18) cautioned that haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach a breaking point.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray asserted the political scenario in Maharashtra has changed and people have decided to bring the opposition MVA, which consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), to power in the November 20 assembly polls.

"Haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach a breaking point," the former CM cautioned as talks among MVA parties for allocation of seats in the 288-member assembly dragged on.

Deal of seat sharing could be sealed in next 2 to 3 days: Uddhav

The Sena (UBT) leader maintained he has not heard from his party leaders involved in seat-sharing talks that there was any major issue in clinching a deal. Seat-sharing talks among MVA partners were in final stages and a deal could be sealed by Saturday or in the next 2 to 3 days, Thackeray emphasised.