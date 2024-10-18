Friday, October 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach breaking point: Uddhav Thackeray on MVA seat-sharing talks

Haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach breaking point: Uddhav Thackeray on MVA seat-sharing talks

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The former CM Uddhav Thackeray's remarks came after his party colleague Sanjay Raut expressed disappointment over the delay in the conclusion of seat-sharing talks and claimed Maharashtra Congress leaders were not capable of taking decisions.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Updated on: October 18, 2024 19:14 IST
Maharashtra assembly elections, Uddhav Thackeray on MVA seat sharing talks, Uddhav Thackeray on MVA
Image Source : SHIV SENA UDDHAV THACKERAY (X) Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amid an impasse over seat-sharing among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray today (October 18) cautioned that haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach a breaking point.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray asserted the political scenario in Maharashtra has changed and people have decided to bring the opposition MVA, which consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), to power in the November 20 assembly polls.

"Haggling among allies must not be allowed to reach a breaking point," the former CM cautioned as talks among MVA parties for allocation of seats in the 288-member assembly dragged on.

Deal of seat sharing could be sealed in next 2 to 3 days: Uddhav 

Related Stories
Maharashtra polls: MVA reaches consensus on around 190 seats, talks on rest underway

Maharashtra polls: MVA reaches consensus on around 190 seats, talks on rest underway

Maharashtra elections: 'Congress, NCP should declare CM face, will support', says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra elections: 'Congress, NCP should declare CM face, will support', says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray hospitalised: Ex-Maharashtra CM admitted to HN Reliance Hospital for angioplasty

Uddhav Thackeray hospitalised: Ex-Maharashtra CM admitted to HN Reliance Hospital for angioplasty

Bombay High Court rejects plea of Uddhav's Shiv Sena to stay swearing-in of 7 MLCs

Bombay High Court rejects plea of Uddhav's Shiv Sena to stay swearing-in of 7 MLCs

The Sena (UBT) leader maintained he has not heard from his party leaders involved in seat-sharing talks that there was any major issue in clinching a deal. Seat-sharing talks among MVA partners were in final stages and a deal could be sealed by Saturday or in the next 2 to 3 days, Thackeray emphasised.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement