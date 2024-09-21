Saturday, September 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra Assembly polls: Ambedkar-led VBA announces first list of candidates; fields transgender | LIST

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Ambedkar-led VBA announces first list of candidates; fields transgender | LIST

Maharashtra Assembly Elections are slated to be held later this year and the VBA has declared its first list of candidates.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Mumbai Updated on: September 21, 2024 14:51 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Maharashtra Assembly polls, VBA list of candidates, VBA list
Image Source : PTI Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Saturday (September 21) announced its first list of 11 candidates, including a transgender, for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections slated later this year. Announcing the names of the candidates during a press conference in Mumbai, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar said that Shamibha Patil, a transgender from the Leva Patil community, will contest from Raver assembly seat in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra.

The party also fielded Savita Mundhe from Sindkhed Raja seat. She hails from the Vanjari community.

Check full list of announced candidates:

  1. Raver: Shamibha Patil
  2. Sindkhed Raja: Savita Mundhe
  3. Washim: Megha Kiran Dongare
  4. Dhamangaon Railway: Nilesh T Vishwakarma
  5. Nagpur South West: Vinay Bange
  6. Sakoli: Dr Avinash Nanhe
  7. Nanded South: Farooq Ahmad
  8. Loha: Shiva Narangle
  9. Aurangabad East: Vikas Raosaheb Dandge
  10. Shevgaon: Kisan Chavan
  11. Khanapur: Sangram Krishna Mane

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are likely to be held mid-November.

ALSO READ | Raj Thackeray to campaign in Worli Assembly constituency, challenging nephew Aditya

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement