Maharashtra Assembly polls: Ambedkar-led VBA announces first list of candidates; fields transgender | LIST

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Saturday (September 21) announced its first list of 11 candidates, including a transgender, for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections slated later this year. Announcing the names of the candidates during a press conference in Mumbai, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar said that Shamibha Patil, a transgender from the Leva Patil community, will contest from Raver assembly seat in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra.
The party also fielded Savita Mundhe from Sindkhed Raja seat. She hails from the Vanjari community.
Check full list of announced candidates:
- Raver: Shamibha Patil
- Sindkhed Raja: Savita Mundhe
- Washim: Megha Kiran Dongare
- Dhamangaon Railway: Nilesh T Vishwakarma
- Nagpur South West: Vinay Bange
- Sakoli: Dr Avinash Nanhe
- Nanded South: Farooq Ahmad
- Loha: Shiva Narangle
- Aurangabad East: Vikas Raosaheb Dandge
- Shevgaon: Kisan Chavan
- Khanapur: Sangram Krishna Mane
Elections to the 288-member state assembly are likely to be held mid-November.
ALSO READ | Raj Thackeray to campaign in Worli Assembly constituency, challenging nephew Aditya