Maharashtra Assembly polls: Ambedkar-led VBA announces first list of candidates; fields transgender | LIST

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Saturday (September 21) announced its first list of 11 candidates, including a transgender, for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections slated later this year. Announcing the names of the candidates during a press conference in Mumbai, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar said that Shamibha Patil, a transgender from the Leva Patil community, will contest from Raver assembly seat in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra.

The party also fielded Savita Mundhe from Sindkhed Raja seat. She hails from the Vanjari community.

Check full list of announced candidates:

Raver: Shamibha Patil Sindkhed Raja: Savita Mundhe Washim: Megha Kiran Dongare Dhamangaon Railway: Nilesh T Vishwakarma Nagpur South West: Vinay Bange Sakoli: Dr Avinash Nanhe Nanded South: Farooq Ahmad Loha: Shiva Narangle Aurangabad East: Vikas Raosaheb Dandge Shevgaon: Kisan Chavan Khanapur: Sangram Krishna Mane

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are likely to be held mid-November.

