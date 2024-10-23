Maharashtra polls: NCP declares 38 candidates, fields Ajit Pawar from Baramati, Bhujbal in Yevla | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajit Pawar with Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Assembly elections: The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday declared the first list of candidates and has fielded Ajit Pawar from Baramati, and Chhagan Bhujbal from Yeola. The party has also fielded Dilip Valse-Patil from Ambegaon, Hasan Mushrif from Kagal, Dhananjay Munde from Parli and Narhari Jhirwal from Dindori.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has released its first list of 45 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls, nominating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in Thane city and more than half a dozen cabinet members from their respective seats. As per the list released late Tuesday night, the ruling party has re-nominated almost all the MLAs who backed Shinde when he led a revolt against the then-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.

More to follow