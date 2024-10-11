MVA has reached agreement on 210 of 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, list ready: Sanjay Raut

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar

The Maha Vikas Aghadi parties have worked out the seat-sharing formula for 210 out of the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday (October 11). The alliance, comprising Uddhav Thackeray-led party, Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), will declare these seats soon, he said.

"Meetings are over. We met (NCP-SP chief) Sharad Pawar on Thursday. Agreement has been reached on 210 seats. We will declare these seats. Our list is ready," Raut said.

Raut takes swipe at BJP over Haryana triumph

Taking a swipe at the BJP over its victory in the Haryana assembly elections, Raut said the saffron party "should introspect on how it won." "It should share the formula, like the EVM," he said, referring to the allegations of Opposition parties that the voting machines could be tampered with.

Congress lost in Haryana by a margin of only 0.6 per cent, and the evidence furnished by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi about irregularities in the EVMs should be considered seriously, Raut said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Ajit Pawar ends speculations over leaving cabinet meet early: 'All well, had other event to attend'