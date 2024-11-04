Monday, November 04, 2024
     
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Manoj Jarange takes U-turn, announces withdrawal of candidates

A few days ago, the quota activist Manoj Jarange announced that he would field Maratha candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections in constituencies where the community has a strong presence. Maharashtra will vote on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Raju Kumar
Mumbai
Updated on: November 04, 2024 10:31 IST
Quota activist Manoj Jarange
Image Source : PTI Quota activist Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday took a U-turn on fielding candidates in Maratha-dominant constituencies, saying his supporters would withdraw their names from the November 20 assembly elections. Our fight for reservation will continue, he asserted after announcing the withdrawal. The development comes after Maratha leaders held a meeting till 3.30 am last night. The last date for withdrawing nominations is November 4. The results will be declared on November 23.

Earlier, Jarange had said that candidates would contest elections on at least 25 seats. On Jarange's call Maratha candidates had also filed nominations on several seats but now he appealed to everyone to withdraw their nominations

Will support two candidates in Parvati and Daund: Jarange

Jarange on Sunday said he would support two candidates from Parvati and Daund in the assembly polls, though he said their names will be disclosed later.

The two seats are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which Jarange has often accused of opposing Maratha reservations.

Jarange had earlier announced he would support candidates in Phulambri, Kannad (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Hingoli, Pathari (in Parbhani) and Hadgaon (in Nanded).

He had claimed he would work to defeat sitting MLAs of Bhokardan (in Jalna), Gangapur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Kalamnuri (Hingoli), Gangakhed and Jintur (in Parbhani) and Ausa in Latur.

These MLAs are from the Mahayuti government.

(With PTI inputs)

