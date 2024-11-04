Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Manoj Jarange takes U-turn, announces withdrawal of candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Quota activist Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday took a U-turn on fielding candidates in Maratha-dominant constituencies, saying his supporters would withdraw their names from the November 20 assembly elections. Our fight for reservation will continue, he asserted after announcing the withdrawal. The development comes after Maratha leaders held a meeting till 3.30 am last night. The last date for withdrawing nominations is November 4. The results will be declared on November 23.

Earlier, Jarange had said that candidates would contest elections on at least 25 seats. On Jarange's call Maratha candidates had also filed nominations on several seats but now he appealed to everyone to withdraw their nominations

Will support two candidates in Parvati and Daund: Jarange

Jarange on Sunday said he would support two candidates from Parvati and Daund in the assembly polls, though he said their names will be disclosed later.

The two seats are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which Jarange has often accused of opposing Maratha reservations.

Jarange had earlier announced he would support candidates in Phulambri, Kannad (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Hingoli, Pathari (in Parbhani) and Hadgaon (in Nanded).

He had claimed he would work to defeat sitting MLAs of Bhokardan (in Jalna), Gangapur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Kalamnuri (Hingoli), Gangakhed and Jintur (in Parbhani) and Ausa in Latur.

These MLAs are from the Mahayuti government.

(With PTI inputs)

