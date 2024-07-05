Ajit Pawar says corruption allegations against him were never proved: 'Ignore politicians who only…'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar appealed to the people to support him as he has stuck to his party ever since entering politics and said that the allegations of corruption against him were never proved. He said that the welfare of the people is his top priority and called the people his “only party”.

“People are my only party. Whatever I do, their welfare is my top priority. I always think how people will benefit,” said the NCP leader in a video message.

His video message comes amid speculations of discontent within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, after its poor show in the Lok Sabha Elections in the state.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Mahayuti bagged just 17 of the state’s 48 seats, with the BJP’s tally coming down to nine from the 23 (it won in 2019).

While the Sena got 9 seats, NCP won only 1. By contrast, the MVA – bloc of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) – won 30 seats.

Ajit Pawar on budget

Defending the budget he presented last week in the state legislature, Pawar said his detractors are abusing him because they don't want the fruits of development to reach the citizens. He also claimed that corruption allegations against him have not yet been proved. They will never be, he asserted, accusing his critics of indulging in “dirty politics”.

He urged people to ignore politicians who only make speeches and instead, vote for those who work. Those who work are criticised more, he said.

In July 2024, Pawar rebelled against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar and aligned with the BJP and Shiv Sena to become Maharashtra deputy chief minister.

Later, he got the party name and symbol, leading to the outfit under Sharad Pawar being known as NCP (SP).

(With PTI inputs)

