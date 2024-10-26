Maharashtra: Shiv Sena UBT releases second list of candidates, fields Ajay Choudhary from Sewri

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Uddhav Thackeray

In the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT unveiled its second list of candidates who will represent the party in the polls from the fifteen key constituencies. The list, released, includes 15 key leaders' names, who will lock horns with their opponents to claim victory for the party in the polling.

According to the information released, the list includes names of four prominent leaders contesting from vital seats. Ajay Chaudhary is set to represent the Shivdi constituency, while Manoj Jamsutkar will stand for Byculla. Sandesh Parkar has been named for the Kankavali seat, and Shraddha Jadhav will compete in Wadala.

Aaditya Thackeray to contest from Worli assembly constituency

Significantly, the present development comes after the party earlier this week released the first list of 65 candidates and fielded Aaditya Thackeray and Sunil Raut as its candidates. According to the list of candidates, while Aaditya Thackeray will contest from the Worli assembly constituency, Sunil Raut has been fielded from the Vikroli seat.

Moreover, the Thackeray group of Shiv Sena also fielded Kedar Dighe from the Kopri constituency against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Unmesh Patil has been fielded from Chalisgaon. Further, in Pachora, Thackeray's cousin Vaishali Suryavanshi has been fielded against Shinde MLA Kishor Appa Patil. And in Balapur, Nitin Deshmukh has been given the ticket once again.



