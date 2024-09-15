Uddhav Thackeray asserts 'not dreaming of becoming chief minister', focus on serving people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

In a striking statement during an event in Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray made it clear that he is not dreaming of returning as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. Thackeray emphasized that he never aspired to hold the top position and continues to stand by that statement, despite the ongoing political tensions in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

“I never dreamt of becoming the Chief Minister, and I am not dreaming of it now either,” Thackeray remarked, reiterating that his focus is not on personal power but on serving the people.

Betrayal from within

In a sharp attack on his political opponents, particularly against the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray during the event lashed the splintered group. He said, "Those who have betrayed me, those I considered my family, who were politically born from the womb of Shiv Sena—if they can attack that Shiv Sena mother, then can't they betray the people as well?"

"I Don't Want This Government"

Moreover, during the address, Thackeray continued by distancing himself from the political power play, stating that his aim was never to hold onto power. "That is why I do not want this government. Even then, I did not dream of becoming Chief Minister, and even today, this is not my dream," Thackeray asserted.

The Shinde faction reacts to Thackeray's claim

Meanwhile, on Uddhav Thackeray's statement that he has no dream of becoming CM, Shinde faction leader and cabinet minister Shambhuraje Desai said that in the Lok Sabha elections, Uddhav Thackeray's party's strength has decreased, his party has become weak, so he had to be satisfied with the seats given by Congress and NCP; other than this, he has no other option, so now he is giving up his demand for the CM post.



READ MORE | Nagpur: Nitin Gadkari criticises 'Supari journalists', highlights misuse of RTI by them



READ MORE | Gadkari says he was offered support for PM post if he entered race: 'I'm loyal to my organisation'