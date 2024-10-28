Maharashtra polls: Shinde Faction MLA denied ticket cries like a kid, threatens suicide | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shiv Sena MLA Shrinivas Vanga

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: The Eknath Shinde faction's incumbent MLA from the Palghar seat in Maharashtra, Shrinivas Vanga, has been deeply affected after being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has fielded Rajendra Gavit as the candidate for the Palghar seat instead.

Shrinivas accuses CM Shinde

Shrinivas said that he was feeling hurt and betrayed by Chief Minister Shinde, stating that of the 40 MLAs who supported him during the rebellion, he was the only one who was not given a ticket. His wife says that the Shiv Sena is deeply distressed and has gone into depression. She said that Shrinivas had not eaten since Sunday and was constantly crying. "He is talking about committing suicide. Leaving a man like God like Uddhav Thackeray was the biggest mistake of his family," she said.

Shinde's Shiv Sena candidates list

On Sunday, CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena announced the names of 20 candidates. In the second list announced on Sunday evening, Sanjay Nirupam will contest from the Dindoshi Assembly constituency. Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora to fight against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray from Worli seat.

Nilesh Narayan Rane, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane to contest elections from the Kudal seat. Milind Deora is currently a Rajya Sabha member and is a three-time MP from South Mumbai. Deora was given the task during the Lok Sabha polls to handle Worli.

Elections will be held in Maharashtra on November 20 in a single phase and counting of votes will be done on November 23. There are a total of 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, in which 145 seats are required for majority. In the 2019 elections, BJP got 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54, Congress 44 and others got 29 seats.

