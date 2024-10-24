Maharashtra election: PM Modi to hold several poll rallies from November 5 to 14

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to give momentum to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election campaign in Maharashtra, with several election rallies scheduled from November 5 to November 14. PM Modi will visit Maharashtra to campaign for NDA (Mahayuti) candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.

Over an eight-day period, from November 5 to 14, he will hold multiple election rallies across various regions of the state. These rallies will support not only BJP candidates but also those representing the broader Mahayuti alliance.

Maharashtra Assembly elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCPSP-Shiv SenaUBT, which hopes to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition MVA alliance won 31 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 results

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, of a total of 288 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 56 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively. Other parties that made their mark include the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) with 3 seats, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Samajwadi Party (SP) with 2 seats each, and smaller parties like PHJSP, RSPS, CPM, MNS, JSS, KTSTP, SWP, and PWPI, each securing 1 seat. Additionally, 13 seats were won by independent candidates.

