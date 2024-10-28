Maharashtra: NCP (SP) leaders Jitendra Awhad, Yunus Shaikh clash over party's election manifesto book | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Jitendra Awhad, Yunus Shaikh clash over party's election manifesto book

Ahead of the assembly elections, Maharashtra continues to witness a tumultuous political situation, with leaders from Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi clashing over various issues. While the opposition (Maha Vikas Aghadi) accuses the ruling alliance, which is seeking another term, of being highly corrupt, the ruling coalition counters by criticizing the opposition for having an anti-development vision.

Notably, similar conflicts have also been seen within the party alliances. With the seat-sharing formula still under discussion for both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi, a heated argument between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Jitendra Awhad and the party’s State Minority Vice President Yunus Shaikh recently emerged after a video of their exchange regarding the party's election manifesto went viral.

While the exact topic of their discussion is unclear, reports indicate that the clash centered around the party's election manifesto. Speaking to the media, Yunus Shaikh clarified, "My disappointment is not with Sharad Pawar but with the party's Minority President Shameem Khan, and it will remain so. We are calm because of the elections and will work for the people, but my dispute with Shameem Khan has just begun. Jitendra Awhad has assured that a new manifesto will be released."

"I have clashed with Jitendra Awhad nearly four times now, but I always step back, considering his contributions to my community and the development of Mumbra," he added.





Meanwhile, regarding the upcoming election, it is noteworthy that ahead of the November 20 polling schedule, the Sharad Pawar-led party has so far announced candidates for over 76 assembly constituencies. In its latest list, the party has fielded Siddhi Kadam from Mohol (Solapur), Gyayak Patni from Karanja (Washim), Atul Wandile from Hinganghat, Rahul Kalate from Chinchwad, Mohan Jagtap from Mazalgaon, and former minister Ramesh Bang from Hingna.



READ MORE | Maharashtra polls: Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmad joins Sharad Pawar's NCP, to contest from THIS seat



READ MORE | Maha Vikas Aghadi conundrum: Uddhav's Sena declares candidates on disputed Versova, Ghatkopar West seats