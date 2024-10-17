Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP finalises names of 110 candidates', say party sources.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: According to the party sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised the names of at least 110 candidates for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Maharashtra.

However, there is a dispute in some places for candidates' names as there are three to four candidates in some seats so it is taking time for the BJP to decide the final names. On some seats, candidates coming from other parties can be given candidature. When Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announces the name of its candidate on some of the seats, then only BJP will announce the name of its candidate on that particular seat.

BJP's first list can be released within the next 48 hours, added party sources.

BJP CEC meets to finalise Maharashtra candidates

The BJP's central election committee met on Wednesday (October 16) to finalise candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls as the party looks to balance the dynamics of its aspiration to maximise its share of seats while accommodating the demands of two powerful allies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by other CEC members besides key BJP leaders from the state, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the party's state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The CEC deliberated upon those seats that the BJP is keen to contest in the elections to the 288-member assembly. BJP sources have expressed the view that the party will look to contest on around 150 seats, leaving the rest for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Earlier in the day, Bawankule said Shinde should be willing to make "sacrifices" in terms of the seat-sharing arrangement for the assembly polls like the BJP has done to keep the alliance intact.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must remain open-minded and be willing to make sacrifices. We, too, have made sacrifices to uphold the alliance. It is evident that the BJP aims to contest the seats we previously held," Bawankule said.

When will Maharashtra vote?

Voting is scheduled on November 20 and the counting will take place on November 23 (Saturday).