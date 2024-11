Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: BJP led-Mahayuti crosses majority mark in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leaders of Mahayuti alliance

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: The BJP led-Mahayuti on Saturday crossed the majority mark in early trends. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was leading in 153 of the 288 seats in the state and the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 18 as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning in the November 20 elections. The Mahayuti was leading in 26 seats after counting of postal ballots commenced, TV channels reported. There was no word yet from the Election Commission.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole was leading in Sakoli after counting of postal ballots commenced, a channel said. BJP’s Vijaykumar Gavit was ahead after the postal ballots counting began, it added.

The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019. In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.