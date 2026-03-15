Maharashtra Assembly bypolls 2026: Baramati and Rahuri seats to vote on April 23, results on May 4

Mumbai:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled bypolls for Maharashtra's Baramati and Rahuri assembly seats on April 23 (Thursday), with counting on May 4 (Monday), aligning with broader by-election timelines across states. These races are part of eight assembly bypolls in Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura, plus Lok Sabha seats in Basirhat (West Bengal), Shillong (Meghalaya), and others like Tadubi, Thanlon (Manipur), Koridang (Nagaland), Dharmanagar (Tripura) and Faridpur, Ghosi, Duddhi (Uttar Pradesh).

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar confirmed and said, "Bye-Elections will be held on 8 Assembly Constituencies...Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura on the 9th of April; Gujarat and Maharashtra on the 23rd of April. Counting on the 4th of May for all."

Baramati bypoll: Sunetra Pawar eyes unopposed victory after Ajit Pawar's death

Baramati's seat vacancy arose from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash on January 28, after securing the seat a record eight times. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, current Deputy Chief Minister who took office post his demise, has been named the NCP candidate; constitutionally, she must win a legislative seat within six months. Prospects favor an unopposed victory, as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allocated the seat to NCP (SP), and Sharad Pawar’s faction may stand down. Sunetra is vacating her Rajya Sabha seat for son Parth Pawar, ensuring family succession in the upper house.

Rahuri bypoll: Contested battle looms after BJP MLA's heart attack demise

Rahuri (Ahilyanagar district) became vacant after BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile's death from a heart attack in October last year. Unlike Baramati, this seat could see a fierce contest, with opposition likely fielding candidates against BJP's nominee. Voter lists for both seats are finalized post-special revisions, setting the stage for high-stakes polling on April 23.

CM Fadnavis pushes for unopposed outcomes, Mahayuti stays battle-ready

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated unopposed wins in both constituencies would be preferable, but the Mahayuti alliance is fully prepared if opponents contest. These bypolls, synced with main state assembly elections, underscore Maharashtra's intricate political chess amid family legacies and alliance maneuvers.