Maharashtra: Owaisi calls UCC 'Hindu Civil Code', CM Fadnavis hits back with Constitution argument

The Maharashtra government's questionnaire on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has triggered a war of war between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national president Asaduddin Owaisi, with both blaming each other for misleading the public.

Owaisi, a Lok Sabha member from Telangana's Hyderabad, has described the UCC as 'Hindu Civil Code', questioning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in several states to push for bringing it. He added the Maharashtra government has brought the questionnaire only to prove that it would implement the UCC.

He said the UCC is being imposed non-Hindu communities by the saffron party.

"If you examine the questionnaire, you will find that the majority of the questions are framed in a 'yes or no' format. I believe this is precisely why RC Chavan, a retired judge of the Bombay High Court, chose to resign. He had stated that there is no one from the minority community," Owaisi said at a press briefing in Mumbai.

"This UCC is being brought to stop Muslims from practising their religion. In Islam, marriage is a contract. You are also imposing divorce rules as per the Hindu Marriage Act. All this is being done to target Muslims and snatch their identity," he added.

Owaisi vs Fadnavis on UCC

Owaisi received a quick response from Fadnavis, who defended the UCC and alleged that opposition parties are trying to provoke street protests. He underlined that under the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP), the Constitution itself directs states for an implementation of the UCC.

He also emphasised that DPSP are not enforceable like the Fundamental Rights and require consensus of the people.

"Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution has given us fundamental rights and incorporated Directive Principles of State Policy. One of these directives says every state should bring a Uniform Civil Code. Who has written this? The Constitution of India. It is a constitutional responsibility," he said.

"If Owaisi had read the Constitution a little, he would not have said that we are bringing this outside its framework or considering ourselves bigger than the Constitution. The Constitution itself has directed us to do this," he said.

The Maharashtra government had earlier constituted a seven-member committee for UCC's implementation. The committee has been given a six-month timeframe to examine the legal, social, cultural, and administrative aspects of the UCC, study the experiences of other states (like Uttarakhand, which implemented it earlier), and submit a comprehensive report.

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