Maharashtra appoints Manoj Sharma as Special IG, Nikhil Gupta as ADG of law and order to strengthen security

In response to mounting questions from the opposition regarding the state’s law and order situation, the Maharashtra government has appointed Nikhil Gupta as the Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order and Manoj Sharma as the Special Inspector General (IG) of Law and Order. The move comes as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen its police force and enhance the overall security apparatus.

Nikhil Gupta, an experienced officer, has been tasked with overseeing the law and order situation across the state, ensuring that the security framework is robust and effective in maintaining peace. His appointment is seen as an attempt by the Maharashtra government to address growing concerns over the safety and security of its citizens.

Manoj Sharma, who has been appointed as the Special IG of Law and Order, is a familiar name in Maharashtra. He is the same officer whose life story inspired the popular Bollywood movie 12th Fail. The movie, which received widespread attention, highlighted Sharma’s struggles and achievements in overcoming personal challenges while pursuing his career in law enforcement.

The opposition has raised several questions about the law and order situation in the state, criticizing the government's handling of various incidents. The appointments of Gupta and Sharma are expected to address these concerns, with both officers bringing in their vast experience and expertise in handling law enforcement matters.

As the new appointees take charge, all eyes will be on their efforts to improve the security environment and restore public confidence in the state's police system. The Maharashtra government, meanwhile, has expressed its commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all citizens, with the recent appointments marking a significant step in this direction.