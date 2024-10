Maharashtra announces Diwali bonus for BMC employees ahead of assembly polls, 92,000 staff to be benefitted

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Diwali bonus announced for the BMC employees.

The Maharashtra government just before the code of conduct came inti effect on Tuesday, announced a Rs 29,000 Diwali bonus for the employees of the BMC. Considered as the country's richest civic body with a budget of more than Rs 53,000 crore, the BMC is currently being run by a state-appointed administrator as civic elections are pending.

Later in the day, the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for Maharashtra. The state will go to polls on November 20. The BMC has about 92,000 employees and officials on its payrolls. The Diwali bonus this time is 11.53 per cent higher compared to the Rs 26,000 paid in 2023.

The BMC in a statement said the announcement of Diwali bonus was made following a discussion between commissioner-administrator Bhushan Gagrani and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Besides civic employees, the teachers, professors and educational attendants at BMC schools and colleges, both grant recipient and non-grant ones, will also get the same amount of bonus, the BMC added.

Community Health Workers and `Balwadi' or kindergarten teachers and helpers will get Rs 12,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, as "Bhaubeej gift," it said.

(With Inputs From PTI)