Maharashtra: Amid Ajit Pawar's entry, uneasiness grows in CM Shinde camp over allocation of portfolios

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajit Pawar with Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra politics: Not all is well in Shiv Sena-BJP camp in Maharashtra after Ajit Pawar's entry into the ruling alliance. If reports are to be believed, there is a growing displeasure among the MLAs of the Eknath Shinde group over the allocation of portfolios. Both NCP factions - Sharad Pawar cam and nephew group are meanwhile holding their first meetings involving all functionaries since the party split on Sunday after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government.

After reports that the NCP leaders who have lent their support to Shiv Sena-BJP-led Maharashtra government may get creamy departments, the CM camp MLAs have started to revolt. They have demanded that Finance, Water Resources and Public Works Ministries should not be given to NCP. In fact, the MLAs of Shinde group are afraid that if Ajit Pawar is given the finance ministry, then he may create trouble in giving development funds.

The most upset group are the MLAs who were hoping to be ministers in Sena-BJP Cabinet. Sanjay Shirsat said after the Ajit Pawar group joined the government, some people in their group "were upset because some of our leaders will not get their desired position". "In politics when our rival gang wants to join us, we have to take them in and that is what BJP did. After NCP joined us, people in our group were upset because some of our leaders will not get their desired position. It is not true that all our leaders are happy with NCP joining us," he said.

In order to contain the situation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had to leave his visit to Nagpur midway and return to Mumbai on Tuesday night amid growing displeasure among the MLAs. He also held a meeting with his ministers till late night tried to convince them. He will again meet then on Wednesday.