Ajit Pawar puts speculations over leaving cabinet meet early to rest: 'All well, had another event to attend'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday (October 11) put the speculations to rest over his leaving the state Cabinet meeting early, stating that all is well within the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the run-up to the Assembly Elections due next month. “I had to leave early to attend a scheduled programme at Ahmedpur in Marathwada region,” Pawar told reporters in Mumbai. “All the cabinet decisions taken yesterday have my approval,” he added.

His brief attendance at a crucial cabinet meeting in Mumbai on Thursday had raised eyebrows, particularly as numerous financially significant decisions were taken in his absence. 38 decisions - several of them having major financial implications - were taken in the two and a half hours that the meeting continued after he left.

“All is well and speculation about any dispute in the state cabinet meeting is baseless,” Pawar said.

The state cabinet can overrule objections of any department, Pawar said, when asked about the negative remarks by the finance department headed by him on populist schemes announced by the state government ahead of the assembly elections, likely to be announced in less than a week.

