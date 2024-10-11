Friday, October 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Ajit Pawar puts speculations over leaving cabinet meet early to rest: 'All well, had another event to attend'

Ajit Pawar puts speculations over leaving cabinet meet early to rest: 'All well, had another event to attend'

Speculations were rife about a possible rift ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, after Ajit Pawar walked out of a Cabinet meeting early on Thursday. The NCP leader put all speculations to rest on Friday.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Mumbai Published on: October 11, 2024 20:53 IST
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar leaves Cabinet meeting early, Maharashtra news, Maharashtra poll
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday (October 11) put the speculations to rest over his leaving the state Cabinet meeting early, stating that all is well within the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the run-up to the Assembly Elections due next month. “I had to leave early to attend a scheduled programme at Ahmedpur in Marathwada region,” Pawar told reporters in Mumbai. “All the cabinet decisions taken yesterday have my approval,” he added.

His brief attendance at a crucial cabinet meeting in Mumbai on Thursday had raised eyebrows, particularly as numerous financially significant decisions were taken in his absence. 38 decisions - several of them having major financial implications - were taken in the two and a half hours that the meeting continued after he left.

“All is well and speculation about any dispute in the state cabinet meeting is baseless,” Pawar said.

The state cabinet can overrule objections of any department, Pawar said, when asked about the negative remarks by the finance department headed by him on populist schemes announced by the state government ahead of the assembly elections, likely to be announced in less than a week.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Sayaji Shinde, who featured in Bollywood and Tollywood films, joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement