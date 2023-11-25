Ajit Pawar amid seat-sharing reports: 'Have complained nothing to Amit Shah'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP leader Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday (November 25) said that he is "saddened" by the news that he is suffering from "political dengue" and said that he does not have any "political disease".

"I was ill with dengue for 15 days. I am saddened by the news that I have political dengue. I am not that weak. I don't have political disease. I did not complain to Amit Shah. It's not my nature to complain," he said while speaking to reporters in Pune.

NCP leader Praful Patel had clarified last month that Ajit Pawar was down with dengue and he was advised medical guidance for a few days. He had said that Ajit Pawar would be “back in full force” once he is back on his feet.

“Contrary to speculative media reports suggesting that Shri Ajit Pawar is not attending public events, I would like to clarify that he has been diagnosed with dengue since yesterday and has been advised medical guidance and rest for the next few days. Shri Ajit Pawar remains committed to his public service responsibilities. Once he has fully recovered, he will be back in full force to continue his dedicated public duties,” Patel posted on X last month.

Pawar on meeting with Amit Shah

Ajit Pawar said that he has not had any discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the seat-sharing in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"There is no discussion yet on seat sharing, but yes, we had discussed that the decision for seat sharing will be taken on the basis of elective merit (the winning capacity of the candidate on a particular seat )...Currently, five state elections are underway... After the elections, there will be a discussion on seat sharing..." he said.

What did Ajit Pawar say on stability of government?

He said that no one should make such statements that the expression may create hatred between two societies.

"The State Backward Commission has asked for Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore for the survey. The decision will be taken in the state interest in the state cabinet meeting. Discussions will be held on the basis of electoral merit. Soon a meeting of all collectors will be held regarding the drought situation. There will be a discussion on how water can be conserved for farming till July 31. The problem of fodder or drinking water is increasing. Our government has the support of 200 MLAs. Who says the government is not stable?" he said.

Reservation demand in Maharashtra

Maratha movement is currently underway in Maharashtra. The movement is now becoming a Maratha vs OBC movement. People of Maratha community are demanding reservation. At the same time, the OBC community fears that reservation will be given to the Maratha community by slashing OBC reservation. People of OBC community held a meeting in Ambar taluka of Jalna recently. Ajit Pawar faction minister and senior leader of OBC community Chhagan Bhujbal had attended this meeting.