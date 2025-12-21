Live Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Looking at past results, in Ahilyanagar’s (Ahmednagar) Deolali Pravara Municipal Council, which has 18 seats, the BJP had won 16 seats in the 2016 elections. In Jamkhed Municipal Council, which has 21 seats, the NCP had won 10 seats.

Polling for Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra was held in two phases the first on December 2 and the second on December 20. With voting now over, all eyes are on the counting of votes and the announcement of results. Looking at past results, in Ahilyanagar’s (Ahmednagar) Deolali Pravara Municipal Council, which has 18 seats, the BJP had won 16 seats in the 2016 elections. In Jamkhed Municipal Council, which has 21 seats, the NCP had won 10 seats. Kopergaon Municipal Council, with 28 seats, saw the BJP take 14 seats in 2016. Pathardi Municipal Council has 17 seats, where the BJP had won 12 seats and others had won five in 2016. Rahata Municipal Council, also with 17 seats, was led by Congress with seven seats in the last elections, while Shirdi Municipal Council had given Congress nine seats out of 17 in 2016. Shrigonda Municipal Council recorded 19 seats in the 2019 elections, with the BJP winning 11, Congress 6, and NCP 2.

In Shrirampur Municipal Council, which has 32 seats, Congress had won 22 seats in 2016, followed by NCP with six and BJP with four. In the Nagar Panchayat category, Newasa Nagar Panchayat has 17 seats, and in 2017, others had won nine seats, the BJP six, Congress one, and an Independent candidate one.

