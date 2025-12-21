Advertisement
  Live Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am

Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Looking at past results, in Ahilyanagar’s (Ahmednagar) Deolali Pravara Municipal Council, which has 18 seats, the BJP had won 16 seats in the 2016 elections. In Jamkhed Municipal Council, which has 21 seats, the NCP had won 10 seats.

Ahilyanagar Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE
Ahilyanagar Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE Image Source : INDIA TV
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
Ahmednagar:

Polling for Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and Nagar Panchayats in Maharashtra was held in two phases the first on December 2 and the second on December 20. With voting now over, all eyes are on the counting of votes and the announcement of results. Looking at past results, in Ahilyanagar’s (Ahmednagar) Deolali Pravara Municipal Council, which has 18 seats, the BJP had won 16 seats in the 2016 elections. In Jamkhed Municipal Council, which has 21 seats, the NCP had won 10 seats. Kopergaon Municipal Council, with 28 seats, saw the BJP take 14 seats in 2016. Pathardi Municipal Council has 17 seats, where the BJP had won 12 seats and others had won five in 2016. Rahata Municipal Council, also with 17 seats, was led by Congress with seven seats in the last elections, while Shirdi Municipal Council had given Congress nine seats out of 17 in 2016. Shrigonda Municipal Council recorded 19 seats in the 2019 elections, with the BJP winning 11, Congress 6, and NCP 2.

In Shrirampur Municipal Council, which has 32 seats, Congress had won 22 seats in 2016, followed by NCP with six and BJP with four. In the Nagar Panchayat category, Newasa Nagar Panchayat has 17 seats, and in 2017, others had won nine seats, the BJP six, Congress one, and an Independent candidate one.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the live updates on Ahilyanagar’s (Ahmednagar) district municipal election results 2025 as we track updates, key trends, and past election patterns from Jalgaon district, a crucial part of the Nashik division…

Live updates :Ahilyanagar Local Body Election Results 2025

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Deolali Pravara municipal council seat strength increases in Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) district

    In Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) district, the Deolali Pravara Municipal Council will now have a total of 21 seats. In the 2016 municipal elections, the council had 18 seats, of which the BJP won a dominant 16 seats, while the NCP and Shiv Sena secured one seat each.

     

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Panchayat Elections

    In the Nagar Panchayat category, Newasa Nagar Panchayat has 17 seats, and the 2017 results showed Others winning 9 seats, the BJP taking 6, while the Congress and an Independent candidate won one seat each.

     

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Maharashtra election results live: Counting of votes to begin soon

    Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) results live: Counting of votes for Maharashtra’s municipal councils and nagar panchayats begins today, December 21. Results from Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) district are expected to be closely watched.

     

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What happened in Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) municipal council earlier?

    In Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) district, the Deolali Pravara Municipal Council recorded 18 seats in the 2016 elections, where the BJP won 16 seats. In Jamkhed Municipal Council, which has 21 seats, the results showed the NCP winning 10 seats. Kopergaon Municipal Council, with 28 seats in 2016, saw the BJP win 14 seats. Pathardi Municipal Council has 17 seats, and in the 2016 election the BJP won 12 seats, while Others secured 5. Rahata Municipal Council also has 17 seats, where the 2016 results showed the Congress winning 7 seats. In Shirdi Municipal Council, which has 17 seats, the 2016 results gave Congress 9 seats. Shrigonda Municipal Council recorded 19 seats in the 2019 elections, where BJP won 11 seats, Congress 6, and NCP 2. Shrirampur Municipal Council, with 32 seats in the 2016 election, was led by Congress with 22 seats, followed by the NCP with 6 and the BJP with 4.

