Mumbai: Robbery in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'-style! accused climbs 4th floor by tree; arrested- WATCH

Mumbai: In Khatron Ke Khiladi style, two thieves committed a robbery on the fourth floor of the building with the help of a tree. However, the police successfully arrested the thieves by tracking the CCTV footage.

Mumbai Police's investigation has once again proved that no matter how clever a thief is but he can't escape from the police. The audacity of the thieves was captured in the CCTV cameras. Victim Haresh Mehta immediately reached the Borivali police station complaining that Rs 1 lakh 90 thousand cash and jewelry worth Rs 4.5 lakh were missing from the house. Soon, the police started the investigation.

The information about its mastermind Santosh Chowdhary became clear to the police. Skilled in reconstructing houses and determining the position, Santosh is adept at easily climbing the building by holding onto a pipe or using a nearby tree. Eventually, the police took Santosh into custody along with Sheetali.

The court has ordered police custody till May 8. Both of them have carried out half a dozen such thefts.