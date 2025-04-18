Maharashtra accident: 35 devotees injured, three critical after bus collides with parked truck in Buldhana The bus was en route from Andhra Pradesh to the holy sites of Nashik and Shirdi when the incident occurred. Following the incident, emergency teams rushed to the scene and took the injured to nearby hospitals, police said.

Mumbai:

In a tragic accident in Maharashtra, as many as 35 devotees sustained injuries after a bus carrying them on a 'Dev Darshan' pilgrimage tour collided with a parked truck in Buldhana district. As per the information, the bus was en route from Andhra Pradesh to the holy sites of Nashik and Shirdi when the incident occurred. The crash took place during the early hours on Friday, leaving the vehicle severely damaged and causing panic among the passengers.

According to Sandeep Kale, Station House Officer of Malkapur Rural Police Station, three of the injured are in critical condition and are receiving intensive medical care. Emergency teams rushed to the scene and took the injured to nearby hospitals. The exact cause of the collision is under investigation, though preliminary reports suggest the parked truck had no warning indicators which might have made it difficult for the bus driver to avoid the impact, the police said.