Maharashtra: 8 killed, 7 injured after pilgrims' pickup van plunges into well in Solapur

Solapur (Maharashtra) :

At least eight people, including four women and four children, lost their lives after a pickup van carrying pilgrims plunged into a roadside well in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday evening. Seven others were injured in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The victims were residents of Ranjani village in the Pandharpur region and were reportedly travelling on a pilgrimage when the tragedy occurred.

How did the Solapur accident happen?

According to police, the accident took place near Tandulwadi village in Malshiras tehsil of Solapur district. The pickup van was carrying 15 passengers when it suddenly veered off the road and fell into a well located along the roadside.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal crash. Solapur Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni said that eight people died in the incident while seven others sustained injuries. Rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident.

Local authorities, police personnel and emergency responders launched a rescue operation soon after the vehicle fell into the well. The injured were pulled out and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Officials said efforts were also undertaken to retrieve the vehicle from the well and ensure that all passengers had been accounted for. The condition of the injured is being monitored, and further details are awaited from hospital authorities.

Victims were travelling on a pilgrimage

Police said all 15 occupants of the pickup van belonged to Ranjani village and were travelling together as part of a religious journey. The accident has sent shockwaves through the local community, where families are mourning the sudden loss of their loved ones.

The deaths of several women and children have made the tragedy particularly devastating for the village. Rohit Pawar described the incident as heartbreaking and shocking, offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

He also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the accident and urged authorities to provide all necessary assistance to the victims and their families. Police have begun an inquiry into the accident and are examining the exact circumstances that caused the vehicle to plunge into the well.

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