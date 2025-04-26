Maharashtra: 5023 Pakistani nationals tracked, 107 missing and 34 staying illegally after visa crackdown In response to the Pahalgam terror attacks, the Indian government is deporting 250 Pakistani nationals from Maharashtra, with 107 remaining untraceable and 34 residing illegally.

Mumbai:

In the aftermath of the recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has taken a tough stance by cancelling the visas of Pakistani nationals and ordering them to leave the country. The decision comes as part of a broader crackdown against cross-border terrorism.

According to official data released by the Maharashtra government, 5,023 Pakistani nationals are currently residing in the state under various visa categories, including long-term visas, yearly renewals, citizenship applicants, and those married to Indian citizens.

250 Pakistanis to be sent back

The central government has directed the deportation of Pakistani nationals on short-term visas. Around 250 such individuals have been identified in Maharashtra, and the process for their return has been initiated. Authorities emphasized that the deportation order applies only to short-term visa holders.

107 Pakistani nationals untraceable

A major concern for law enforcement agencies is that 107 Pakistani nationals are currently untraceable, having either gone underground or become unreachable after entering India. Additionally, 34 Pakistanis are residing illegally in the state without valid documents.

City-wise distribution of Pakistani nationals in Maharashtra

The cities with the highest concentration of Pakistani nationals in Maharashtra are:

Nagpur : 2,458 residents | 25 untraceable | 0 illegal

: 2,458 residents | 25 untraceable | 0 illegal Thane : 1,106 residents | 33 untraceable | 8 illegal

: 1,106 residents | 33 untraceable | 8 illegal Jalgaon : 393 residents | 0 untraceable | 0 illegal

: 393 residents | 0 untraceable | 0 illegal Pimpri-Chinchwad : 290 residents | 0 untraceable | 0 illegal

: 290 residents | 0 untraceable | 0 illegal Navi Mumbai : 239 residents | 2 untraceable | 0 illegal

: 239 residents | 2 untraceable | 0 illegal Pune: 114 residents | 9 untraceable | 24 illegal

Other districts such as Amravati, Ahmednagar, Solapur, and Nashik also host small numbers of Pakistani nationals.

Government’s message is clear

Following the cancellation of visas, the government has sent a strong message to Pakistan and its nationals residing in India. This action aligns with broader national security objectives and reflects the country’s firm policy against terrorism.

As CM Yogi Adityanath recently stated, “The new India does not provoke, but if provoked, it does not spare.”

Maharashtra police, in coordination with central agencies, is now tasked with tracing the unaccounted Pakistani nationals and completing the deportation process. The coming days will reveal how swiftly and effectively the administration can act on this high-priority issue.