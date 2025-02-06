Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: 4-year-old boy killed as car hits him in parking area of hotel.

Maharashtra: A four-year-old boy was killed after a car knocked him down in the parking area of a well-known hotel in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Thursday (February 6). The incident took place on Wednesday evening ((February 5) at the hotel located near Pathardi Phata area along the Mumbai-Agra national highway.

The child had accompanied his father, a driver by profession who ferried some customers to the hotel in his vehicle, a police official said. After arriving at the hotel, the child got out of his father's car and started playing in the parking area.

While his father went to park the car, another person was taking out his car, which hit the child, the official said. The offending car driver fled from the spot after the incident, he said.

The boy suffered serious injuries in the incident. His father and the hotel's security guards rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared the child dead, the official said. After receiving information, the Indiranagar police reached the spot and started an inquiry into the incident.

More details are awaited in this regard.