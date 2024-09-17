Maharashtra: 3 children dead after tractor carrying Ganesh idol ploughs into crowd in Dhule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Ganesh immersion procession (Representational image)

In a tragic incident, three children died and six persons were injured after being run over by a tractor trolly carrying a Ganesh idol in Dhule district, Maharashtra on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place when Ganesh immersion procession was about to start around 12.30 pm at Chitod village in Dhule tehsil.

As the procession was about to start, the driver of the tractor got down for some reason and another man, a member of the Ganesh mandal which had organised the procession, climbed into the driver's seat and started the vehicle but lost control of the wheels.

The tractor reversed and ploughed into the crowd behind, the official said.

Pari Shantaram Bagul (13 years), Shera Bapu Sonawane (6 years) and Lahu Pawra (3 years) were crushed to death. One of the deceased was the niece of the person who started the vehicle, the official said.

Gayatri Pawar (25), Vidya Jadhav (27), Ajay Somvanshi (23), Ujjwala Malche (23), Lalita More (16) and Vidya Sonawane (17) were seriously injured. They were rushed to the Hire Medical College.

The man in the driver's seat fled from the spot but he, along with the actual driver, was soon detained by the police.

(With PTI inputs)

