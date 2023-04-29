Maharashtra: 2 teachers arrested after video of beating toddlers goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jinal Chheda and Bhakti Shah were both arrested and produced at Borivali court which sent them to police custody for one day.

Maharashtra news: The police arrested two teachers who were seen beating up kindergarten students in a CCTV footage which went viral in no time. The video clip dated April 2 of Rhymes and Rambles Pre-School in Kandivali, Maharashtra showed these teachers beating up children who were 2-2.5 years old mercilessly.

Based on the complaint of a parent and CCTV footage, a case was registered at police station against the two teachers. The father of a child noticed that his boy began behaving differently after joining the play school last October. The parent said that the toddler started becoming afraid of noises and started behaving more aggressively. Based on this, the police then filed an FIR.

Police then issued notices to them. However, to avoid arrest, they had moved high court for anticipatory bail, which was denied.

Jinal Chheda and Bhakti Shah were both arrested and produced at Borivali court which sent them to police custody for one day.