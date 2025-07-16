Maharashtra: 19-year-old woman delivers baby on moving bus, throws newborn out of window with partner’s help Maharashtra: Soon after the delivery, the couple reportedly wrapped the newborn in a cloth and discarded the baby through the bus window. When questioned by fellow passengers and the driver, they claimed the woman had vomited because of motion sickness.

Parbhani:

In a disturbing incident from Maharashtra’s Parbhani district, a 19-year-old woman allegedly gave birth to a baby inside a moving sleeper coach bus and later threw the newborn child out of the window with the help of a man claiming to be her husband. The baby reportedly died from the fall.

Shocking incident on Parbhani route

The incident took place around 6:30 am on Tuesday (July 15) on the Pathri-Selu road. According to local police, the woman and her companion were travelling from Pune to Parbhani in a Sant Prayag Travels sleeper coach bus.

Delivery takes place mid-journey

During the journey, the woman, identified as Ritika Dhere, experienced labour pains and delivered a baby inside the bus. She was accompanied by Altaf Shaikh, who claimed to be her husband.

Newborn wrapped and thrown out of window

Shortly after the delivery, the couple allegedly wrapped the newborn in cloth and threw the baby out of the bus window. Initially, they told other passengers and the bus driver that the woman had vomited due to nausea caused by the bus journey.

Bystander witnesses the act and alerts police

A motorcyclist travelling behind the bus noticed something suspicious being thrown out of the window. On stopping and checking, he was shocked to discover a newborn baby wrapped in cloth. He immediately called the emergency helpline (112) to alert the police.

Bus intercepted, couple detained

Following the alert, a local police patrol intercepted the luxury bus and detained the couple after a preliminary inquiry. During questioning, the duo admitted to discarding the baby, claiming they could not afford to raise the child. The fall from the moving bus resulted in the infant’s death.

No marriage proof presented

Though the couple claimed to be husband and wife and had been living in Pune for the past 1.5 years, they failed to present any documents to support their marital status. Police later took the woman to a hospital for medical care following the incident.

Police register case, investigation ongoing

A case has been registered at Pathri Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 94 (3) and (5) for concealment of birth by secret disposal of the body. The investigation is ongoing, and the accused have been issued legal notices.