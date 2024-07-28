Sunday, July 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra: 11 newly-elected MLCs take oath, 'Mahayuti' alliance dominates

Maharashtra: 11 newly-elected MLCs take oath, 'Mahayuti' alliance dominates

Maharashtra news: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was exuberant after the Mahayuti sweeped the Legislative Council polls, said that the ruling alliance did their best batting and took the Maha Vikas Aghadi's wicket.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Updated on: July 28, 2024 13:36 IST
Maharashtra news, Maharashtra 11 newly elected MLCs take oath, Mahayuti alliance, Maharashtra news,
Image Source : PANKAJA MUNDE (X) Maharashtra: 11 newly-elected MLCs take oath.

Maharashtra news: Eleven newly-elected legislators took oath as members of the Maharashtra legislative council at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai today (July 28). The ruling Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP won all the nine seats it contested in polls to 11 seats of the state legislative council held on July 12.

The BJP won five seats, while the Shiv Sena and NCP bagged two seats each. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress won one seat each, while PWP leader Jayant Patil, backed by the NCP (SP), lost.

BJP MLCs Pankaja Munde, Parinay Fuke, Yogesh Tilekar, Amit Gorkhe, and Sadabhau Khot, NCP's Rajesh Vitekar and party general secretary Shivajirao Garje, Shiv Sena's Bhawana Gawali and Krupal Tumane, were sworn in.

Congress's Pradnya Satav and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Milind Narvekar also took oath at the central hall of the state legislature.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Manhunt launched for suspect in brutal murder of Navi Mumbai woman

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Woman, missing for two days, found dead on highway; police suspect love affair killing

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement