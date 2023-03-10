Friday, March 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. 10-year-old girl foils chain-snatching attempt on her grandmother in Pune City | WATCH

10-year-old girl foils chain-snatching attempt on her grandmother in Pune City | WATCH

Pune chain-snatching attempt: The bravery act by a 10-year-old girl was caught on CCTV footage and the video drew praises on the internet.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Pune Updated on: March 10, 2023 7:20 IST
Chain-snatching attempt in Pune
Image Source : GRAB FROM CCTV FOOTAGE Chain-snatching attempt in Pune

Pune chain-snatching attempt: A CCTV footage surfaced on social media in which a 10-year-old girl is seen foiling an attempt by a chain snatcher to snatch her grandmother's chain in Maharashtra's Pune City.

In the video, an elderly woman with two kids was seen walking along the roadside on a deserted road in a residential area and suddenly a scooty-borne man stopped his vehicle and tried to snatch her chain but the brave girl started attacking him by a bag she was carrying.

According to police, the incident took place on February 25 and an FIR was registered yesterday (March 9) after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Also read- China: Female worker at gas station breaks down after car owner throws money on ground to pay | WATCH

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Maharashtra News

Latest News