10-year-old girl foils chain-snatching attempt on her grandmother in Pune City | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GRAB FROM CCTV FOOTAGE Chain-snatching attempt in Pune

Pune chain-snatching attempt: A CCTV footage surfaced on social media in which a 10-year-old girl is seen foiling an attempt by a chain snatcher to snatch her grandmother's chain in Maharashtra's Pune City.

In the video, an elderly woman with two kids was seen walking along the roadside on a deserted road in a residential area and suddenly a scooty-borne man stopped his vehicle and tried to snatch her chain but the brave girl started attacking him by a bag she was carrying.

According to police, the incident took place on February 25 and an FIR was registered yesterday (March 9) after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Also read- China: Female worker at gas station breaks down after car owner throws money on ground to pay | WATCH