Mahalakshmi Saras 2026 highlights rural Maharashtra’s entrepreneurial strength, women at forefront

Mumbai:

Mahalakshmi Saras 2026 - organised under the Umed, Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department of the Maharashtra government, has emerged as one of the state's biggest and most talked about exhibitions this year. Held under the guidance of Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore and with the support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the event has been drawing massive crowds from Mumbai and across Maharashtra.

The exhibition has been conceptualised to provide sustainable market access to rural women entrepreneurs, promote their skills globally, and strengthen women economically. This year’s edition has been designed on an international scale, showcasing the diversity and talent of rural Maharashtra.

Traditional handicrafts, organic products, jewellery, sarees, household goods, rural delicacies, and district specific specialties from across the state have transformed ‘Mahalakshmi Saras 2026’ into a platform offering visitors the experience of "Entire Maharashtra Under One Roof."

The exhibition has already generated business worth more than Rs 21 crore due to the overwhelming public response. On May 9 alone, transactions worth nearly Rs 6 crore were recorded in a single day. The Umed initiative currently includes participation from over 6.68 lakh women self-help groups and more than 71 lakh women across Maharashtra, creating a strong movement for rural women’s entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

A total of 535 product stalls and 80 food stalls have become major attractions for visitors. Facilities such as an air-conditioned food court, free bus services, accessibility support for persons with disabilities, and organised infrastructure have further increased the exhibition’s popularity. In view of the growing demand, the exhibition has now been extended till May 17, 2026.

The Maharashtra government is also rapidly expanding initiatives such as “Umed Mart” and “Umed Mall” to provide long-term market opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Through Umed Mart, products made by women's self-help groups are reaching global markets through digital platforms. Meanwhile, work on Umed Malls is underway in 13 districts, with plans to expand them to the taluka level in the future.

The initiative aims to create permanent sales centres, strengthen digital marketing opportunities, and open new business avenues for rural women entrepreneurs.

Visitors and citizens have described ‘Mahalakshmi Saras 2026’ as more than just an exhibition, calling it a powerful celebration of women empowerment, rural entrepreneurship, and self-reliance.