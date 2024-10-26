MVA comes up with new 90 seats each formula for Uddhav Sena, Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MVA leaders Uddhav Thackeray (L), Nana Patole and Sharad Pawar (R)

Ahead of the assembly election in Maharashtra, the opposition coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is making efforts towards building consensus among comprising parties on seat-sharing. In the latest update, the MVA has come up with a revised seat-sharing formula under which all three main parties -Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SCP) will get 90 seats to contest.

Earlier on Friday, a CEC meeting was held in Delhi, following which, senior Congress leaders met Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. According to the latest plan, the remaining 18 seats will be given to other small parties in MVA. Moreover, a meeting will also be held today after which the final seat-seating formula will be announced.

According to information, a senior leader present in the Congress CEC meeting last night said that Rahul Gandhi had to attend a condolence meeting and he reiterated that thrice in the meeting, he stayed in the meeting till the last name was discussed. Rahul Gandhi emphasized that keepin

In the CEC meeting, the Congress had discussed 91 names. Of this, a list of 48 names has been released, and 43 names were discussed in yesterday's meeting. Congress is likely to field its candidates for a total of 91 seats. According to the leaders present in the meeting, the discussion was held based on the earlier 85 seats formula, but Congress is hoping to get more than 85 seats and hence a discussion on 91 seats was undertaken.