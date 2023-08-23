Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders meet Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar ahead of I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting

Follow us on Image Source : AMBADAS DANVE (TWITTER) Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders meet Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar in Mumbai.

I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting : Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar ahead of the meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A on August 31 (Thursday) and September 1 (Friday).

After the interaction with Phansalkar on Tuesday (August 22), Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve told media that their delegation discussed security preparations ahead of the INDIA alliance's meeting, which will be attended by top opposition leaders including chief ministers of various states.

Apart from Danve, the delegation comprised Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai, among others.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc’s first meeting was held in Patna in the month of June and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru last month.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, known by its abbreviation I.N.D.I.A, is an opposition front announced by the leaders of 26 parties to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to challenge the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The logo of opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance is likely to be unveiled during the front's meeting in Mumbai, sources earlier said.

(With PTI inputs)

