Maha Vikas Aghadi finalises seats, disputes emerge over Muslim-majority constituencies: Sources

As Maharashtra prepares for the upcoming elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has reportedly finalised 222 seats, with the distribution in Mumbai allocating 13 seats to Shiv Sena (UBT), 8 to the Congress party, and 1 to the Samajwadi Party. However, ongoing negotiations concerning the remaining seats highlight the coalition's challenges in solidifying its strategy.

Currently, disputes have arisen over 4 seats in Mumbai, while a total of 22 contentious seats across Maharashtra pose significant hurdles for the coalition. These disagreements could critically impact the MVA's overall electoral strategy as the election date approaches.

Sources reveal that discussions are also taking place regarding the potential exchange of certain seats among the coalition partners. This move underscores the MVA's efforts to strengthen its position against rival parties, particularly the BJP.

Adding to the complexities, the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena has laid claim to several Muslim-majority seats that fall within the Congress quota. This claim has contributed to the stalemate in seat-sharing negotiations, complicating the coalition's efforts to reach a consensus.

The Mahavikas Aghadi, which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the NCP, aims to present a united front against the BJP, seeking to consolidate its voter base and counteract the ruling party's influence in the state.

As the coalition navigates these contentious negotiations, the effectiveness of their discussions and their ability to resolve disputes will be critical in finalising their election strategy in the lead-up to the polls. The coming days will be pivotal as the MVA strives to unify its approach and strengthen its electoral chances.