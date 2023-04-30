WATCH | 'Machete Gang' attacks medical shop, staff in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad

Follow us on Image Source : @ATULJMD123, INDIA TV People seen attacking staff at a medical shop with machetes in Maharashtra

Pune: People in Maharashtra are terrified due to an active gang that is targeting the city's shops and attacking staff members using machetes (Koyta). This gang is active in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad districts.

As there is fear among people in these regions, an incident has surfaced showing the 'Machete Gang' attacking people working at a medical store.

In the latest incident, some miscreants can be seen entering a medical shop with machetes in their hands and attacking staff who tried to resist them. The crime took place on April 29.

The gang members vandalised the shop and some vehicles that were parked outside.

According to reports, such incidents where 'Koyta Gangs' are seen vandalising shops are on the rise in the state.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

