Lover kills married woman in Maharashtra's Jalgaon over marriage demand, burns body with room heater

Jalgaon:

A married woman was killed by his lover in Maharashtra's Jalgaon over marriage demand. The accused tried to misled the police making it to appear as she died from an electric shock, however the postmortem report led to his arrest. Both at their 35s, the accused identified as Javed Shaikh and the victim as Kavita.

During the post-mortem examination, signs of a severe injury were discovered on the deceased's head, which deepened the police's suspicions regarding the cause of death; the doctor also suggested the possibility that the heater might have been used specifically to make the death appear as an accidental electrocution. After this, the police examined the call details of the deceased's mobile, which revealed that she was in regular contact with Javed Sheikh. The accused was arrested from Jalgaon with the help of local police.

How did the crime happen?

A heated argument broke out between the victim and the accused on the day of murder, as the victim forced him to marriage. Javed smashed her head with a heavy object and later placed an electrical appliance (an immersion heater) near her body in an attempt to make it appear that she had died from an electric shock.

She was immediately taken to AIIMS Nagpur, where doctors declared her dead. The MIDC police, Nagpur filed a case of "accidental death" and started investigations. A twist emerged when the post-mortem examination revealed that Kavita had died from a blow to the head with a heavy object. It was further uncovered that the death had been staged to appear as though she had died from an electric shock caused by a heater.

Motifs for murder

During police questioning, the accused, Javed Shaikh, stated that he worked as an AC repair technician. The two had met during their college days, and their relationship faced strong opposition because they belonged to different religions. Though both of them got married, but they remained in touch even after their respective marriages. During the inquiry, it was revealed that Kavita worked at a mess, and her sister was married in Jalgaon.

Kavita and Javed had been in a romantic relationship for the past 15 years; whenever her husband was away, Javed would visit her in Nagpur. However, for some time, he had been distancing himself from Kavita as she forced him to marriage.

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