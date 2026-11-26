Mumbai Police have issued Look Out Circulars (LOCs) against CJP president Abhijit Deepke and leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka over a protest held in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti without prior permission. Police said the circulars were issued amid concerns that the three could leave the country.

The case stems from a protest on October 2. An FIR was registered the following day against the three leaders, seven other CJP members and more than 400 supporters for allegedly gathering unlawfully and raising slogans in Dadar.

The other leaders named in the FIR are Pranav Ahire, Ajinkya Shinde, Afreen Nawaz, Soumya Korde, Ankit Bharadwaj, Vijay Malangi and Yogesh Ingle.

The FIR invokes Sections 189 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, relating to unlawful assembly and disobedience of a lawful order by a public servant. It also cites Sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, which deal with restrictions imposed to prevent disorder and violations of police orders.

Saurav Das challenges LOC in Delhi High Court

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs submitted to the Delhi High Court that the LOC against CJP leader Saurabh Das was issued on Thursday. The ministry told the court that the circular had been issued at the request of Maharashtra Police.

Das has approached the High Court, alleging that he was stopped at Delhi airport on November 23 while travelling to the UK. The court has scheduled his plea for hearing on December 9.

A senior police officer said the LOCs against the three leaders were issued over concerns that they might leave the country.

The protest-related FIR is separate from the NEET paper leak cases. The Supreme Court had asked authorities to withdraw cases linked to the NEET paper leak, according to the information provided.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said the passport office in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Das to seek clarification on his place of birth and advised him against using his passport until he submits a response.

During a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the notice was issued on November 23, 2026, following reports received from law enforcement authorities. The development comes after Das faced disruption during foreign travel.

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Saurav Das issued show-cause notice over birthplace discrepancy, advised not to use passport: MEA