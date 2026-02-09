Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Results 2026: Congress leads on 22 seats The Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 highlight a closely fought contest shaping rural governance in the district. Party-wise seat trends, block-level performances and comparisons with the 2017 mandate outline the evolving political landscape.

Mumbai:

Counting of votes for the 2026 Latur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections began on Monday morning across the district, with officials initiating round-wise tabulation amid tight security and party agents present at counting centres.

The rural civic polls, crucial for control of grassroots governance institutions, cover 59 Zilla Parishad seats and 118 Panchayat Samiti seats across talukas such as Latur, Ausa, Nilanga, Udgir, Ahmadpur, Chakur, Renapur, Shirur Anantpal and Deoni. Results are expected to emerge progressively through the day.

Congress pulls ahead in Latur Zilla Parishad leads

According to the latest counting trends from Zilla Parishad segments in Latur, Congress is leading on 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 20 seats.

NCP is leading on 4 seats, while NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena are ahead on 2 seats each, with Others leading on 3 seats.

These numbers reflect ongoing rounds and remain subject to change as more EVM rounds and postal ballots are counted.

Latur Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026

Counting trends from Panchayat Samiti segments across Latur district are also beginning to emerge, with party-wise leads expected to become clearer as additional rounds are completed across blocks. Detailed seat tallies from individual Panchayat Samitis are awaited as the counting process progresses.

2017 Zilla Parishad results: BJP secured clear majority

In the previous Zilla Parishad elections held in 2017, the BJP secured a clear majority, winning 36 of 58 seats.

Congress won 15 seats, while the NCP secured 5 seats. Shiv Sena won 1 seat and 1 seat went to an independent candidate.

In the 2017 Panchayat Samiti polls across 116 seats, the BJP won 72, followed by Congress with 31, NCP with 8 and Shiv Sena with 3 seats. MNS and an independent candidate won 1 seat each.

Latur ZP, Panchayat Samiti results expected today

With counting still in early phases, the final outcome, and potential post-poll alignments to control rural bodies, will become clearer only after successive rounds conclude.