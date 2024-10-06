50 students hospitalised after dinner at govt polytechnic hostel in Latur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

About 50 female students of a government college were hospitalised after they had dinner at their hostel in Maharashtra's Latur city, officials said on Sunday. The police suspected it to be a case of suspected food poisoning. Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic's hostel served rice, chapattis, 'okra' curry and lentil soup for dinner at around 7 pm, the officials said.

They added that by 8.30 pm, several of the students felt nauseous and some of the students started vomiting. Upon receiving the information, the college principal rushed to the spot and informed Dr Uday Mohite, dean of the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital in Latur.

20 students discharged, 30 undergoing treatment

The ill students were immediately taken to the hospital in ambulances. Dr Mohite said that nearly 50 students were admitted to the hospital for treatment by midnight. By 3 am on Sunday, 20 of them were discharged, and the other 30 students were undergoing treatment at the hospital. None of them was in critical condition, he said.

What did doctors say?

Dr Mohite said, "Two girls experienced vomiting after dinner, and others complained of nausea, following which they were admitted to the hospital. Immediate treatment, including administering saline where required, is undergoing. All the girls are in stable condition, and the entire medical team is present and providing care."

He added that the parents of affected students had been assured that there was nothing to worry about. Meanwhile, principal Nitnaware said, "Upon receiving reports of some hostel students being unwell, we reached there immediately. All the affected students were sent for treatment. A thorough health check-up is being conducted to ensure no further risk to any student. There is no cause for concern. Some girls are kept in the hospital to help the affected students."

Samples collected

The Shivajinagar police were informed about the incident, he said. Moreover, the police also arrived at the scene after receiving information. The authorities collected the food samples. The cause of food poisoning will be determined after the sample report is received, he said.

Moreover, Latur's Lok Sabha member Shivaji Kalge also visited the hospital to enquire about the students' health. The Congress MP also contacted Latur Collector Varsha Thakur Ghuge and urged her to take action against those responsible for the incident.

With PTI Inputs

