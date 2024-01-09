Land misuse probe: ED raids Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Ravindra Waikar in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the properties of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar and associated entities in connection with a money laundering case related to suspected irregularities in the construction of a luxury hotel in Jogeshwari, Mumbai.

According to official sources, the agency has launched a probe on approximately seven locations in Mumbai, including the residences of Waikar, his partners, and other related individuals.

What's the matter?

The ED's money laundering probe is based on a Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR, which alleges that the legislator obtained illegal approval for the construction of a five-star hotel on a plot designated for a garden. The accusation suggests that this transaction resulted in significant financial losses for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai Police questioned Waikar

Earlier on October 23, Mumbai Police's EOW questioned Waikar for six hours in connection with its probe into alleged misuse of a land parcel in violation of an agreement with the city civic body, an official said. The land, located along Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, was reserved for sports and entertainment purposes and was allotted to Waikar and others for public utilisation, but they used it for commercial purposes to earn crores of rupees, as per the FIR.

It should be mentioned here that Waikar is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency. The 64-year-old leader is a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

