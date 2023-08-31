Watch Video | Lalu Yadav visits Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lalu Yadav reaches Mumbai

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav on Thursday visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai ahead of I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc meet in Mumbai. He was accompanied by Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and daughter along with other party leaders. As many as 63 representatives from 27 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

On primisterial candidate, the RJD chief said, "All the deleberations have been done," and added, "We have come for darshan ahead of the important meeting. We will be successful in the mission for which we have set out - to remove BJP and remove Narendra Modi." "Everything will happen tomorrow, we will discuss it tomorrow," he said.

Tejashwi who was accompanying his father said, "Very important things are going to happen today, everything will be decided. Then there will be discussion on poll strategy."

Ahead of the crucial third round of discussions, the alliance on Wednesday exuded confidence that it would provide a formidable alternative to bring political change in the country and asserted that it has several prime ministerial faces, unlike the BJP. The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of the brainstorming session, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The opposition alliance is likely to announce a coordination committee, which could consist of 11 members from principal opposition parties, and will unveil a logo for the bloc. It is also likely to hold discussions on whether to have a convenor or not and whether there will be some sub-groups to handle seat sharing, agitational joint programmes, communication strategy and chalk out the common minimum programme.