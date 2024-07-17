Maharashtra govt announces 'Ladla Bhai Yojana' for boys after Ladli Behan scheme | READ to know its benefits

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Ladla Bhai Yojana: After the success of the 'Ladli Behna Yojana', the Maharashtra government introduced the 'Ladla Bhai Yojana' for boys of the state. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made the announcement about this special scheme today. Let's explore the benefits that boys will receive under this new scheme.

CM Shinde visited the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. After the Maha Puja, he gave information about the new scheme to the media persons.

What are benefits of scheme?

Under this scheme, various financial benefits will be provided to the youth based on their educational qualifications. Youth who pass 12th grade will receive Rs 6,000 per month, those pursuing a diploma will receive Rs 8,000 per month, and graduate youth will receive Rs 10,000 per month from the government.

Under the Ladla Bhai scheme, youth will undergo a one-year apprenticeship in a factory, gaining valuable work experience that will help them secure jobs based on that experience. CM Shinde said that this initiative aims to prepare a skilled workforce. "The scheme will provide skilled youth not only to the state's industries but also to those across the country. The government will pay the youth during their apprenticeship to help them become proficient in their jobs," Shinde added.

What did CM Shinde say?

CM Eknath Shinde has announced that under this scheme, the government will provide financial support to the youth of Maharashtra for apprenticeships in factories where they will gain practical work experience. He emphasised that this initiative is a historic first, aimed at addressing unemployment. Through this scheme, youth will receive apprenticeships in factories with stipends provided by the government, marking a significant step towards tackling unemployment.

