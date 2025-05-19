'Ladki Bahin Yojana' won’t be scrapped, do not believe in rumours: Eknath Shinde Maharashtra: Under 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', eligible women (a resident of Maharashtra) aged between 21 and 65 years will receive Rs 1,500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged citizens not to believe in rumours over the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, stressing that the programme will never be stopped. Under the scheme, eligible women receive a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

“Ladki Bahin (sisters) should not believe in rumours. The scheme will never be scrapped. It will continue because ours is a double-engine government that keeps its promises, and doesn’t make printing mistakes,” he said.

The opposition has been targeting the Mahayuti government for not raising the monthly amount to Rs 2,100, as promised before last year's assembly elections. It has also been claimed that the government will eventually stop the scheme. Shinde was speaking after inaugurating various initiatives for Kalyan and Dombivali areas in the Thane district.

What is Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' of Maharashtra provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women aged 21-65 years. The government has allocated Rs 46,000 crore for this program, which seeks to aid women facing financial hardships

Who is eligible for Ladki Bahin Yojana?

Women who are residents of Maharashtra, aged 21 to 65 years, and have an annual family income of less than Rs.2.5 lakh are eligible for the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Women can be married, divorced, widowed, abandoned, destitute or one unmarried woman in the family.

“It is the dream of Kalyan Dombivalikars to make their city clean and beautiful and due to this unique initiative of cleanliness, the face of Kalyan Dombivali will definitely change through cleanliness,” he said.

Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde and local MLA Ravindra Chavan also attended the event. Deputy CM Shinde also talked about ‘Operation Sindoor’, terming it a demonstration of India's strategic strength and patriotism in decisively dealing with terrorism.