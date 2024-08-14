Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra govt transfers Rs 3,000 in select accounts on trial basis

Follow us on Image Source : X Representative image

Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: With just days ahead of the official launch of the Maharashtra government's "Ladki Bahin Yojana", the Women and Child Development Department announced on Wednesday that it has successfully transferred Rs 3,000 into select bank accounts of beneficiaries on a trial basis covering two months.

The scheme "Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", introduced in the state's budget at the end of June, will provide Rs 1,500 per month to underprivileged women aged 21 to 65. It is set to cost Rs 46,000 crore annually and is being rolled out ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for October.

CM Shinde on Ladki Bahin Yojana

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed reporters, stating, "We have fulfilled our commitment. We promised to transfer Rs 3,000 (for two months) to women beneficiaries whose bank details have been verified."

He also advised women to disregard critics of the scheme, which has been labeled as a poll ploy and financially impractical by opposition parties.

"It is my appeal to women to ignore those criticizing the scheme. They tried their best to obstruct its implementation and even went to the Bombay High Court against it, but their plea was rejected, which was a significant setback for them," the Chief Minister added.

Does the opposition now has any answers? the chief minister asked.

Two crore beneficiaries expected

The total number of beneficiaries under the scheme is expected to be nearly two crore. "As part of trial run of the scheme, we have transferred the promised amount in select bank accounts of eligible women. This Saturday (August 17, the official launch date), most eligible women will receive their first two instalments under the scheme (total Rs 3,000)," Shinde said.

However, it was not clear how many beneficiaries were covered under the trial run.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Ranajagjitsinha Patil from Dharashiv district posted on his X account screenshots of SMS informing beneficiaries about the transfer of money in their bank accounts under the scheme. The ruling party legislator, in his post, said, "Money has started coming in under the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Eligible women have started receiving the money in their accounts. Those who filed their details after July 31 will get the money in the second stage of the scheme."

What is Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The scheme was announced on June 28 in the state budget tabled in the assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. According to the scheme, a woman aged between 21-65 with less than Rs 2.5 lakh annual income can avail of the benefits of "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna'. Eligible women will be given Rs 1,500 per month as financial aid from the government. Later, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the first installment of the scheme would be released before Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters.

The state government aims to strengthen women socially, financially, educationally and politically and people must not fall prey to the fake narrative of the opposition about the Ladki Bahin Yojana, said Shinde, who also distributed some forms of the scheme to women as part of the launch event.

(With PTI inputs)

